Battle of Britain Parade in Horsham town centre today

A parade is due to be held through Horsham town centre to mark the 76th annviersary of the Battle of Britain today (Sunday September 18).

The parade will start in the Carfax at 10.30am, followed by a wreath laying ceremony at the War Memorial at 10.45am.

There will be a Church Service of Thanksgiving and Remembrance at St Mary’s Church in the Causeway at 11.30am.

MP Jeremy Quin has been invited to lay a wreath on behalf of the Horsham Constituency and both the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of Horsham District Council will be attending.

In Storrington a Battle of Britain Church Service will also be held on today.

A service of Thanksgiving and Remembrance will be held at St Mary’s Church, Storrington, starting at 10am.

The events have been organised by RAFA Horsham and Storrington (665) Branch.