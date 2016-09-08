Barnstormers provide comedy cure for Horsham’s post-summer comedown

Barnstormers promise great comedy at The Capitol, Horsham, on Sunday, September 18 (7.30pm).

A spokesperson said: “It’s been a blinding summer alright, and the hot weather has been a joy to behold; long may it continue.

“As ever, at this time of year, Barnstormers Comedy will be on hand to counter the inevitable feelings of comedown as we progress towards the mellow fruitfulness of the autumn.

“And there’s a great line-up in prospect for September’s show at the Capitol in Horsham for that precise purpose.

“Once more, three top circuit acts will be gracing the Capitol stage.”

This month’s performers include Jason Patterson, Larry Dean and Kevin McCarthy.

Jason Patterson is an award-winning comedian who started out in comedy in 2006. In 2010 he starred in a new comedy sketch show for Brown Eyed Boy productions, which aired on BBC3.

Jason was also a runner up in the CDN/Channel 4 Stand Up Search 2010. Also in 2010, Jason won the Loaded Laftas Rising Star Comedy Award. 2012 brought more TV credits for Jason with several scenes in Channel 5’s Interview of a Lifetime.

He regularly performs at: Jongleurs, The Comedy Store, Amused Moose, Hackney Empire, The Astoria (West End) and Laughter Fest at the Camden Centre (alongside nine other acts including Richard Blackwood, Quincy and Robbie Gee).

Larry Dean’s star has continued to rise and rise since he was crowned Scottish Comedian Of The Year at just 23 years old.

His debut Edinburgh Fringe show Out Now! received widespread critical and audience acclaim, as well as a Fosters Comedy Award nomination for Best Newcomer.

2016 has seen Larry star on Live From The BBC on BBC2, having already appeared twice on BBC Presents: Best Of The Edinburgh Festival.

He’s also performed alongside some of the biggest names in UK comedy, having supported the likes of Eddie Izzard on tour and performed twice at the Adelaide Fringe Festival, in 2014 and 2015.

Kevin McCarthy has been a comedian for his whole life. But only in the late ’80s did he make it his career.

He started purely by accident, getting on stage as an open spot at the infamous ‘Tunnel Club’ in South East London just to win a dare.

A truck driver at the time with his own business, comedy became a hobby until the trucking had to go and he became a full time comedian.

Tickets for the Capitol show cost £10 in advance or £12 on the door.

Call the box office on 01403 750220 or visit www.thecapitolhorsham.com. The box office is open Monday to Saturday 9.45am - 7pm, Sundays and Bank Holidays from 4.15pm or 30 minutes prior to the first event of the day until 7pm.

