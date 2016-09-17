Barbers to join in with fundraising efforts at the Pink Gift Fair

Local barbers Kings of Horsham are supporting the Pink Gift Fair efforts to raise money for two local causes, Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity, based at Five Oaks, and Cancer Research UK Brighton Laboratories, at Roffey Park in the Man Crèche on Saturday and Sunday, October 1 and 2.

The Pink Gift Fair is offering a unique feature for husbands, partners and family members by providing somewhere they can relax while the ladies shop till they drop amongst over 70 exclusive stalls which makes the Pink Gift Fair different to your normal charity fair.

The Man Crèche is set to delight chaps, a place to relax in the garden lounge. A comfortable modern lounge area where gentlemen can watch Sky Sports, catch up on the national and local newspapers, have a haircut, and grab a coffee, cake or a beer. Kings Barbers will ask a nominal donation in return for an excellent hair cut.

The fair is open on from 10am to 6pm on the Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on the Sunday, and admission donation is £4. An exclusive preview night will take place on Friday, September 30 from 6.30pm to 9pm, and thanks to the support of Brewin Dolphin Reigate branch there will be music provided by The Lea Graham Quartet.

For a £10 donation you will have pink bubbles, canapés, live music from stars of the stage, and first pickings of over 70 quality stalls. To book call 01403 786000.

The charity fair will take place in Roffey Park and will be under one roof with a modern restaurant including live music during lunch times by local vocalist Sapphire Gold. There will be free parking available and it is a disabled-friendly venue.

Roffey Park can be found on Forest Road, Horsham, RH12 4TB.