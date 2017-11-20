Bags of help for 4Sight

Funding from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative will support 4Sight Vision Support outreach workers in Midhurst and Pulborough.

The outreach workers will be supporting people with sight loss, delivering low vision assessments, running equipment demonstration days and signposting people to rehabilitation services and social support clubs.

Nik Demetriades, chief executive, said: “As a local charity that’s been supporting visually-impaired people for over 96 years, we’re very grateful to Tesco Bags of Help for recognising the need to support our work, especially when the numbers of people with sight loss are ever increasing.

“And we hope that Tesco customers will use this opportunity in-store to help us to help all those people who have lost or are losing their sight - which can be a devastating time for that person and their family.”

The charity is one of three bidding for grants of £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000, with the allocation decided by customer votes in all Tesco stores around Midhurst and Pulborough through November and December.