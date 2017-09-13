Bagpipe-playing hairdresser set for new brush with stardom

Former cabin crew manager Linda Carpenter is getting set to take off for Germany next week - to fly the flag for Scotland.

For Linda - a 62-year-old granny - will be playing the bagpipes after being selected to take part in the Dusseldorf Military Tattoo.

Linda, who currently works as a hairdresser at Blades in Billingshurst, has played the bagpipes since she was nine years old after being taught the instrument by her aunt in her home town near Aberdeen.

But Linda gave up playing her much-loved pipes while fulfilling her ambition to fly.

She worked as a cabin manager for Caledonian Airways at Gatwick for 15 years during a 36-year flying career. But, says Linda, “I always knew I would go back to playing.”

The grandmother-of-six now teaches pipes to the Ifield branch of the Royal Air Force Cadets.

She has also played in Chile and back in 1970 was a member of the world-champion Deeside Ladies Pipe Band.

And, although now working again as a hairdresser - “I was a hairdresser when I left school for nine years” - Linda makes sure she has time for practising her bagpipes.

And, no, she says, the neighbours don’t mind. “I was up practising at 7am this morning.”

Meanwhile Linda is delighted to have been selected to take part in the Dusseldorf Military Tattoo which takes place from September 20 - 24. And next year, she’ll be returning ‘home’ with her talent when she plays in the world-renowned Edinburgh Military Tattoo.