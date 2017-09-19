Arson investigation launched over Horsham bowling centre fire

An arson investigation is under way following a fire at the MFA Bowl ten-pin bowling centre Horsham on Sunday night, police said.

No one was hurt, but the blaze caused extensive damage to the building and police are keen to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious or who may have other information relating to the incident.

Fire broke out in the roof of the centre in Albion Way, on the edge of Horsham Park, at around 11.30pm on Sunday, September 17.

Any witnesses are asked to contact police online or call 101, quoting serial 1445 of 17/09.

Alternatively, people can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

