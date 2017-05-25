Armed police patrol town centre

Armed police are on patrol in Horsham town centre as part of ‘high visibility’ patrols following the terror attack in Manchester on Monday.

Sussex Police say they are stepping up patrols throughout the county and are ‘continuing to review all of our policing plans on a daily basis.’

A spokesman said: “We have bolstered our armed policing capability by increasing our armed officers shifts to 12 hours and have enhanced high visibility policing across the two force areas to provide reassurance for local communities.

“As part of an existing national plan called Operation Temperer, military personnel can be deployed under police command to backfill certain firearms roles to free up police resources.

“Currently they have been deployed to provide static armed guard at key locations across the country including high profile sites in London and major transport hubs.

“At this stage there are no requirements to deploy armed troops across Surrey or Sussex however this remains an option for us if needed and will continue to be reviewed.”