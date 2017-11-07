Appeal for missing woman

Police are concerned for the welfare of a woman last seen in Crawley.

Josephine Moore, from Crawley, was spotted in the West Green area of the town at about midday today (November 7).

Officer said the 49-year-old is described as white, about 5’2”, of medium build, with short brown-grey hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a dark grey and black coat with another black coat on top, dark blue jeans and black trainers.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 730 of 07/11.