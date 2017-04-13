Appeal as man reported missing after leaving hospital

Police are concerned for the welfare of a man who was reported missing after leaving hospital.

Nathan Hayward had been staying at a hospital, near Burgess Hill, but has not been seen since early on Wednesday evening (April 12).

Police said the 44-year-old is described as white, 5’9”, heavily built, with short ginger hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with a green hooded top, grey jogging bottoms and blue trainers. He also has a large and noticeable abdominal hernia, officers added.

Anyone who sees Nathan or knows where he may be is asked to call 101 or email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 1343 of 12/04.

