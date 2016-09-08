Anniversary celebrations at library this weekend

Head along to Southwater Library on Saturday to join in its 10th anniversary celebrations.

The library will be 10 years old on September 10 and, starting at 10.30am, there will be birthday cake, refreshments and a design a birthday card competition with prizes in two age categories, 4-7 and 8-11 years.

This will be followed at 11am by stories and crafts for children on the theme of Roald Dahl’s best-selling book ‘The Giraffe, the Pelly and Me’.

Just drop-in and join in the fun until midday.

Southwater Library is located in Beeson House, 26 Lintot Square, Fairbank Road, Southwater, RH13 9LA.

It is open from 10am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, and 10am to 2pm on Saturday.

For more information call 01403 734660 or visit www.westsussex.gov.uk