Anger over tailbacks on the A281

Residents are up in arms after facing daily two-mile traffic jams for the past two weeks because of roadworks on the A281 at Rudgwick.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks has been installing an underground electricity cable in the area but residents are querying why the work is taking so long.

In a statement the firm said: “Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SEN) has today – Monday 23 January - installed the underground cable with the road being reinstated and the temporary lights removed tomorrow.

“While there the team also carried out works to replace the overhead lines to help boost the resilience of the power supply to local residents.

“Unforeseen issues with the road structure itself has led to additional work as SSEN prioritises the safety of its colleagues and customers at all times, and extra care had to be taken during these works.”