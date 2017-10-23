Anger over plans for more homes in Southwater

Residents have been left outraged at plans to build another set of homes in Southwater.

Proposals have been submitted to Horsham District Council to demolish The Copse, along Worthing Road, and replace it and land surrounding it with 15 new homes.

Southwater has already seen applications for almost 800 homes in the village approved over the past few years and a similar plan to build at the site was turned down in 2015.

Dozens of letters of representation objecting to the plans had been submitted to the council’s website.

In the letters many raised concerns about overdevelopment and highway access.

One resident said: “All this building is becoming a joke! The ‘village’ is already suffering for being over populated!”

Another agreed saying: “Southwater cannot take any more.”

Concerns were raised over the loss of habitats for wildlife including deer which live in the area.

To view and comment on the application visit the council’s planning portal website quoting DC/17/2195.