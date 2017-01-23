Anger at overflowing dog bins across the district

Overflowing dog bins are posing a ‘health hazard’ to walkers across the district, according to angry residents.

Several bins have been spotted with bags of dog mess spilling out of the sides and onto the floor.

Dog bin in Broadbridge Heath. Photo by Jim Vallance.

Resident Jim Vallance found overflowing mess in bins along a bridleway in Broadbridge Heath and at the back of St Mary’s Church, near the Horsham cricket ground.

He said: “This now seems to be a regular sight around our beautiful town and on the outskirts too. These dog waste bins are not being emptied on a regular basis and it is not until someone informs HDC that they get attended to.

“Presumably an employee of the council is paid to check these bins on a rota of some kind?”

Other residents have also raised concerns.

'Clean it up' sign in Broadbridge Heath.

Commenting on the County Times Facebook page Wendy Woods said: “It’s not just horrible to see and smell, it’s a health hazard! Small children could be attracted to the colourful mess.”

In response a spokesman for Horsham District Council said: “The dog waste bins across the entire district are emptied on a weekly rota.

“Bins that have been identified as being heavily used are emptied on a twice weekly rota. There are some that are on a twice weekly rota only in the summer months.

“If an area is identified as needing investigation because of a high number of missed bin reports, we carry out a check over a month to identify the usage of these bins and make necessary adjustments.”

The council also called on residents to put their dog waste into bins and not leave bags on top.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.