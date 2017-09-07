Anger as ‘wanton vandals’ target village sign

Organisers of a popular village event have been left dismayed after being targeted by vandals.

Coordinators of the Barns Green Half Marathon and 10km races said one of its signs was ripped off its frame in an act of ‘wanton vandalism’ on Tuesday evening (September 5).

Barns Green Half Marathon and 10km races sign taken off frame.

The sign, which is located between Barns Green and Itchingfield, was later found 200 metres away, dumped in a hedge.

The marathon team said the same sign was also vandalised on the eve of the race last year.

Race Director, Vernon Jennings, said: “I am absolutely appalled that someone could do this.

“The position of the sign does not affect anyone in any way and it is important for highlighting the event to the locals.

Barns Green Half Marathon sign in bush

“Our half marathon and 10km races are organised entirely by volunteers and we raise a significant amount of money for good local causes including our main charity, St Catherine’s Hospice.

“It costs us a lot of time and money to repair signs when this happens and I would ask for anyone who has any information about this incident to please get in touch”.

This year’s races are set to take place on Sunday September 24.