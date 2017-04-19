All the family able to join in for tenth St Catherine’s Hospice Midnight Walk

It’s all change as St Catherine’s Hospice prepares for its tenth Midnight Walk in Horsham this summer.

The all-new Midnight Walk takes place on June 10 and this year, for the first time, the whole family can join in.

Men and children, ten years old and over, will be able to join in and raise vital funds for the hospice that provides care in West Sussex and East Surrey.

And if you sign up by Friday (April 21) you will receive a special earlybird rate of just £10.

There is a new venue, Broadbridge Heath Leisure Centre, with new routes for seven, 13 and 20 miles.

There is also an earlier start of 10pm.

Organisers say: “Join us as we take you through the streets of Horsham overnight, through carefully marshalled paths, to raise funds for hospice care. By taking part in the walk you’ll be helping us to be there at the hardest time of someone’s life, giving free hospice care to those that need it.”

Raising just £150 would meet the cost of a nurse providing night time care for the duration of the Midnight Walk.

All walkers who raise £350 or more by Friday June 23 will receive an exclusive Midnight Walk hoody and a special VIP invite for you and a friend to join in a champagne celebration event to say thank you in August.

For full details of the event go to the website