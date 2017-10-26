Albion have shown they can mix it with the big boys and they are not 'frightened of the challenges'

Brighton & Hove Albion have shown they can mix it with the big boys in the Premier League, according to Chris Hughton.

The Seagulls boss says the fact that - despite losses - they have competed in every game this season, has given his players belief not to be nervous going into any fixture.



Albion, along with fellow promoted sides Huddersfield and Newcastle United, have been a surprise package to many this season.



Back in the summer, some had even suggested that Hughton's side could finish with the lowest-ever points tally in the Premier League, even more ridiculously, murmurings they may not even register one solitary point.



An opening-day defeat to title-chasing City quelled some of that talk after an impressive defensive display. What followed was probably their poorest display of the season at Leicester City - but that has been a rarity since.



After a first point, first win, belief was rising. Since then disappointment of just a point at home to Everton and maiden away win - thumping West Ham.



Sitting 12th after nine games of 11 points and three clear of the relegation places is a solid return.



No-one is getting ahead of themselves, especially not a well-ground Hughton, but with some tough games coming up as the year draws to a close, those are ones the top-flight new boys have no reason to fear.



Hughton said: "I have been around enough and also in this division to know that this is the type of division where, if you are not on your game, then you can lose three, four or five games on the spin.



"What we have done over these nine games is we have been in every game. Even the games against Mancheter City and Arsenal, both games we have lost 2-0, but we were in the game.



"If there is any statement, it is that we should not be frightened of the challenges we have and I think we have got enough quality and desire in the squad to make a good account of ourselves in any games.



"Whether that wins you enough games, that is different. It is goals that win you games and at the moment we are doing ok."