Air Ambulance called after three injured in crash

Three people were rushed to hospital after two cars crashed near Ditchling.

The collision took place along B2113 Folders Lane on Saturday (June 10) just before 2.30pm.

Police said it involved a silver Jaguar XF travelling west and grey Honda Jazz travelling east.

Three ambulances, three paramedic cars and the Air Ambulance helicopter attended along with three fire crews and police.

The fire service said three people were trapped in the cars. They were freed from the vehicles by paramedics with help from firefighters.

The three, two women and a man, were treated at the scene.

Police said the Jaguar driver, a 68-year-old woman from Ditchling, and the Honda driver, a 69-year-old man from Brighton, both sustained serious chest injuries.

They were rushed to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, for further treatment.

A 66-year-old woman, who was the front seat passenger in the Honda, was also taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital with minor injuries. She has since been allowed home, officers added.

Anyone with any information is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting serial 888 of 10/06.

