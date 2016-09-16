Age UK welcomes teenagers for week

From Monday, August 22 to Friday, August 26 a group of young adults participating in a local National Citizen Service scheme came to visit older people at Age UK Horsham District.

Two National Citizen Service groups visited during the week and one group interviewed some of the older people who use the day services at Lavinia House.

They then created a short film about how a day at Age UK Horsham District focuses around the five ways to well-being – simple things that we can all do in our day-to-day lives to improve our well-being.

This group also held a mini Olympics and a tea party for older people at the end of the week.

The other group, under the instruction of Age UK Horsham District’s volunteer head gardener, spent the week working with volunteer gardeners varnishing, painting, cleaning equipment and gardening as required.

Mandy Jones, Age UK Horsham District’s clubs and dementia services manager, said: “They are an amazing bunch of 16 and 17-year-olds who were a delight to have with us.

“They spent their first day interviewing our members and discovering their life stories for the short film they created for us – they were amazed by some of the stories.”

The short film that the group put together will be shown at Age UK Horsham District’s ‘Full of Life’ event on Monday, October 3 – a day where everyone is welcome to visit their fully accessible Lavinia House venue and try something new such as sushi making, yoga, gentle armchair exercise or have their blood pressure taken and talk to experts about how to raise their heart rate safely.

National Citizen Service (NCS) is a government-backed experience that young people should not miss.

It is an opportunity for 15 to 17-year-olds to embark on exhilarating challenges, make their mark and build skills for work and life.

More than 200,000 young people have already taken part.

Age UK Horsham District are always looking for support, so if you have an hour or two to spare and would like to give something back to your local community, get in touch – there are lots of ways you can help.

Contact the team on 01403 260560 or email: info@ageukhorshamdistrict.org.uk

For more information about the range of services the team at Age UK Horsham District provide to local older people visit their website – www.ageukhorshamdistrict.org.uk – or find them on Facebook or Twitter.