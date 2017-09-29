Action in fight against anti-social behaviour in Southwater

A new team has been set up in a bid to fight anti-social behaviour in Southwater.

Sussex Police has joined forces with Southwater Parish Council as it looks to tackle the issue following several reports over the past few months.

Concerns were raised by councillors that anti-social behaviour was increasing in the village with some residents saying they no longer felt safe.

Following a brawl involving 20 teenagers in Lintot Square at the end of August, councillor Billy Greening sent a letter to Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne urging her to take part in a meeting so they could ‘nip the problem in the bud’.

A meeting was held between the police, community organisations and the district and parish councils last Friday (September 15).

Police said a new local action team was set up to deal with the concerns.

Chief Inspector Miles Ockwell said: “Anti-social behaviour can have a significant effect on residents and we will always seek to work with partners to address it where it occurs.

“The parish council asked for a meeting to try and come up with a solution to this problem and we both decided that a proactive approach was required.

“We have actually seen a drop in anti-social behaviour reports in Southwater. The number of calls to police relating to anti-social behaviour in Southwater dropped by 38 per cent from 2015 to 2016 and based on this year’s figures we are looking at a 50 per cent decrease.

“However we are still eager to listen to the concerns raised by local residents and want to ensure their safety is our main priority.”