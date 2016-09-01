A truly authentic Elvis experience at The Hawth

Fresh from a European tour, A Vision of Elvis returns to the UK promising Elvis fans “a night not to be missed”.

The show takes place at The Hawth, Crawley, at 7.30pm on Friday, September 2.

Spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said; “The award-winning Rob Kingsley has the total package – the look, the sound, the charisma, and together with his spectacular live band this concert leaves the audience in no doubt that they are witnessing a truly authentic Elvis show.”

Rob celebrates all the music of Elvis from Sun Studios through to the ’68 Comeback, with the finale being the concert years.”

Tickets on 01293 553636 or book online at www.hawth.co.uk.

