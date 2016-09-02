A-level student, 17, wins place at Sandhurst

While most A-level students spend the year fretting about the grades they need to get into university, one lad already knows what his next step will be.

George Boyle, of Christ’s Hospital School, has been guaranteed a place at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst.

George, 17, still has months to go before he sits his A-levels but has passed the tough selection process to get into the academy whose alumni have included the likes of Winston Churchill as well as Princes William and Harry.

The selection process for the scholarship entry to Sandhurst is highly competitive and demanding, involving interviews, a scrutiny board, a medical and time in the field via a generic army insight course.

George was one of only a handful out of hundreds of applicants to make the grade.

Before he heads to his next big adventure, George, who is taking A-level maths, chemistry and economics, will head up the army section of Christ’s Hospital’s combined cadet force.

He said he was “thrilled” to have been guaranteed place at Sandhurst and added: “From a young age I have always been interested in a military career. My enthusiasm was fired up by the shear range and scope of careers available within the Armed Forces. There is the possibility and opportunity of a university bursary, which I will try for in due course. The Board Pass also means that I have the option of applying for any type of commission, including a gap year, short service or regular commission.”

George added: “I can now focus on and enjoy my other school commitments, whilst working hard to get the best possible A-level results next year.”

Searching for the right school in Sussex for your child? - Visit educationsussex.com for authoritative reviews and so much more.