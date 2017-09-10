A day for the whole family at Revival

Children have taken centre stage at this year’s Goodwood Revival with a vast array of activities on offer for all ages, making the sell-out vintage event in West Sussex a popular day out for families.

The ever-popular Over the Road area is the perfect place for youngsters to start their Revival journey. There are vintage fairground rides, a roller disco and (new for 2017) an open-air Sky Cinema showing favourites such as Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, West Side Story, the Italian Job and Greece.

Revival Festival 2017

The fun continues at the Motorcircuit at the Wall’s Ice Cream area, where a beach has been recreated complete with buckets, spades and plenty of ice cream.

Children can even take part in some exciting on-track action in the Settrington Cup, in which youngsters compete in tiny pedal-powered versions of classic cars. The event, supported by UBS, is a heart-warming sight and no doubt ignites a passion for motorsport in the young.

With the increasing rarity of WW2 artefacts and veterans, the Goodwood Revival can also help children understand what happened during the wars through interactive air displays and exhibitions. Kids can get up close to Spitfires, learn about rationing and see the cars that drove army personnel around.

Those with small children aged eight and under can make use of the Crèche facilities near the Supershell Lawn, behind the Woodcote Grandstand. Children may be left with qualified carers for a period of one hour for a small charge. This charge will go to charity. Pushchairs may also be left at the Crèche.

Revival is a riot of colour, music, dancing, fashion and fun for the whole family.