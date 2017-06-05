£58,000 set to be raised from Horsham Race for Life

Organisers estimate that around £58,000 will be raised following yesterday’s (Sunday June 4) Cancer Research UK Race for Life in Horsham.

There were 775 participants at the event which started in Horsham Park,

Event organiser Helen Curtis said: “It was a beautiful sunny day and the atmosphere was amazing.

“Such a good spirit of togetherness in Horsham and a lovely location.

“We’re grateful to everyone who took part.

“Every step and every penny will count towards helping our scientists beat all cancers sooner.

“What we need now is for everyone to return the money they raised as soon as possible.”

