£30,000 worth of mobile phones stolen from Horsham shop

Tens of thousands of pounds worth of mobile phones have been stolen from a Horsham shop, police have said.

Officers said dozens of phones, worth around £30,000, were taken from the Vodafone store in West Street overnight on Friday (September 2).

Around £1,000 in cash was also stolen from the stock room, officers added.

Detective Sergeant Pete Yarrow said: “We believe the burglars entered the front of the shop in West Street at some point on Friday night (September 2) although there was no visible damage to the doors or windows.

“A quantity of mobile phones have been taken from the stock room at the back of the store.

“We would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone who may have been offered a new mobile phone for sale.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or ring 101 quoting serial 397 of 3/9.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.