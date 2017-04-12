25th birthday bash at County Mall

Crawley’s County Mall Shopping Centre will be celebrating its 25th birthday this month.

To mark the anniversary, the centre will be throwing a party on Saturday April 22.

The shopping centre will be celebrating its 25th birthday. Picture: Victoria Gibbs

Shoppers will get to enjoy a throwback to the 90s – with performances from boyband Damage – their popular ‘Ghetto Romance’ hit.

Members from Autism Parent Empower will also be giving a performance, who will be raising autism awareness throughout April.

The group will be holding a meet and greet and signing after their performance where customers can have their photos taken with the group.

Centre manager, Mark Haynes, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 25 years of County Mall.

“The centre has been through some changes over the years, but there’s one thing that remains the same, and that is putting our shoppers at the heart of everything we do.

“As we move into a new chapter of retailing in County Mall, our primary focus remains on delivering a quality shopping experience for our customers.

“We are hoping the anniversary event will be one to remember for everyone!”

The centre in Southgate Avenue will also be offering exclusive in-store discounts across a huge variety of stores, including Debenhams, Hotel Chocolat and Warehouse.

Free refreshments and activities for kids will also be on offer.

The party will start at 11am and will finish at 4pm.

