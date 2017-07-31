Win a trip to South Africa at Goodwood’s Ladies’ Day

Traditionally, Ladies’ Day has always been the day of Glorious Goodwood most associated with glamour.

And sure enough, it will be an occasion to cherish again this year, when the photographers will be out in force to capture the best of the ladies’ fashions on show.

But in recent years, the Friday of festival week has become another day when dedicated followers of fashion have a field day.

That’s because it offers the chance for one lady race-goer to win the trip of a lifetime to South Africa as winner of the L’Ormarins Best Dressed competition.

The prize for the victor is a trip for two people to Cape Town to the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate fixture at Kenilworth Racecourse, taking place on Friday, January 5, and Saturday 6, 2018.

As well as flights, airport and raceday transfers and hospitality at the races, the winner will enjoy five nights’ luxury accommodation, a tour of the world-famous L’Ormarins vineyard and dinner at the Grand Café and Beach Hotel.

Both the 2015 winner Rachel Hawkins and last year’s victor Sarah Weston would testify it’s a prize well worth winning.

To enter the competition, ladies will need to be seen at the Qatar Goodwood Festival on Friday, August 4, wearing the signature L’Ormarins light blue and white.

A team will be on the lookout around the racecourse for those dressed in the most beautiful, original outfits, before a shortlist is drawn by an independent panel of judges and representatives from L’Ormarins.

The final winner will be chosen from the 12-strong shortlist in the Parade Ring, shortly before Goodwood’s L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate race – a Group 3 race that is one of a number of high-class races planned for the fourth day of Glorious week.

The judges will be looking for those who are dressed elegantly but express originality and will take into account all aspects of the outfit; dress, shoes, hat and accessories, all of which should befit the L’Ormarins colour theme.

Guests in all enclosures will be invited to enter and should look out for the team of photographers on the day.