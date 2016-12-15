Property Notes: A festive selection of Christmas crackers

Bridget Cordy presents an array of stunning properties on the market this winter.

Hosting the perfect party

Westons House just outside Rusper will certainly impress all your festive guests from the moment they enter the gated entrance to the tree lined driveway, which finally opens out in front of this beautiful seven bedroomed country house, giving a real sense of arrival.

That’s where the party starts. Generous receptions provide perfect entertaining space against a backdrop of exposed beams and inglenook fireplaces in the drawing and dining rooms. There’s even plenty of room to gather in the kitchen (which measures almost 23ft by 29ft) or the 30ft games room so guests won’t get under your feet. In the extensive gardens and grounds, the eight stables are perfectly positioned for Santa’s reindeer to take a break while he joins the throng and a substantial period barn, with potential for a number of uses, is ideal for even larger parties during this Christmas and New Year season.

Strutt & Parker is marketing Westons House at a guide price of £2,000,000.

----------

Festive guests by the fireside

Family and friends coming in from the cold to gather round the pretty inglenook for a warming glass of mulled wine will certainly appreciate the welcoming beehive fireplace at Oak Cottage in the heart of Billingshurst.

The central setting is ideal for a spot of Christmas shopping or an easy stroll home after celebrations and the character interior epitomises cosiness although it’s larger than appearances suggest at more than 2,250 sqft. If the four bedrooms aren’t enough to accommodate all your guests this Christmas, rather than offer them a stable, there’s always the detached, two storey annexe adjoining the garage at the end of the cottage gardens which include your very own well which might even make those Christmas wishes come true.

Oak Cottage is on the market with Henry Adams at £595,000.

----------

Sugar and spice and all things nice

Neatly wrapped with all the trimmings is Sir Harry Gough’s house in Steyning. If it’s a cosy Christmas you’re after, the two double bedroomed cottage has all the right ingredients from roasting chestnuts at the inglenook fireplace and the historic exposed beams to the country kitchen with its wooden dresser running the full length of one wall and a stable door to the garden. There’s even a fireplace in one of the two double bedrooms for you to hang the stockings up on Christmas Eve.

Set in Church Street, the cottage dates back some 245 Christmases, and is just a stroll home after midnight mass. If all the festivities get a bit much, the private walled garden offers a peaceful and welcoming retreat with the summer house turning thoughts to warmer days gone by - and hopefully ahead.

Sir Harry Gough’s house is on the market for £425,000 with HJ Burt

----------

Dreaming of a White Christmas

Mary Berry herself wouldn’t look out of place creating a festive feast in the inviting farmhouse kitchen of Hammonds, a five/six bedroom house on the fringes of Billingshurst. Not only does the country kitchen have exposed beams and an Aga, there’s plenty of space for all the kitchen helpers. After a bracing Boxing Day walk, you’ll appreciate the space for coats and boots in the rear porch, before heading for family gatherings and games to the magnificent 18th century four bay barn, which was restored in 2000.

With the main house featuring an inglenook fireplace served by a substantial central chimney which rises above the roof of Horsham stone, there’s no way Father Christmas and his reindeer could miss a visit to this welcoming family home.

£950,000, Comyn & James

----------

Deck the halls

Carols by candlelight could be held at home in this glorious converted chapel on the market with Batcheller Monkhouse at £749,995.

Chapel House, Coolham cleverly combines the character of the late Victorian building with a stylish interior featuring full height double glazed windows creating a bright and beautiful reception hall and the perfect spot for a sparkling Christmas tree.

Upstairs there are four double bedrooms with the principal bedroom featuring a wonderful vaulted ceiling with exposed timbers, patterned brickwork and stone mullions. If that’s not enough to calm your excitement about Santa’s annual arrival, Chapel House has the perfect remedy in the form of a generously sized bathroom complete with twin skylights to watch for a star and a large, contemporary roll top bath for that well deserved, warm, relaxing soak.

----------

The first Noel

After all the preparations and planning that go into making Christmas memorable, you might want to treat yourself to something special. And if the budget hasn’t been too overstretched, a brand new home might go on that wish list.

At Abingworth Meadows in Thakeham, Fowlers are selling some magnificent four & five bedroom detached homes by Oakford Homes. The Lily house type (£875,000), has five bedrooms including a full top floor master suite, and there’s a fabulous open plan kitchen/dining/family room of some 28ft by 16ft 8, spanning the full width of the rear of the house. It’s ideal for entertaining and the perfect backdrop for a lively family gathering for next Christmas and beyond.

‘The Lily’ adjoins a brand new cricket green where the grass has been sown so let’s hope Santa doesn’t land his sleigh on the ‘square’!

----------

If you’d like to see some more of the spectacular Sussex homes featured in the West Sussex County Times during 2016, head over to www.propertynotes.co.uk.

Wishing you a very happy Christmas and a warm and wonderful 2017!

- Bridget