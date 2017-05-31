Who was Jennifer who went to the flicks with Hazel (and no boys)?

Once upon a time there was a little girl called Jennifer, who had a friend called Hazel Remnant.

Jennifer was a good sort. When she and Hazel decided to go to the flicks, Jennifer didn’t want her mum to worry so she left her a note saying they wouldn’t be late – and assuring her there would be no boys present!

Was Jennifer one of these children - and which school did she attend?

This may be one tiny snippet of one person’s life but the fact the words were scrawled on the back of a photo from the 1930s makes it fascinating.

There are so many questions. Who were Jennifer and Hazel? Are they in the photograph? Which school did they attend? What film did they see?

The photo on which young Jennifer’s message was written was one of several belonging to Tony Jupp that were published in the County Times in 2002. It’s a fascinating collection showing Horsham faces from the 1930s to the 1950s.

They include pictures of the Herons Ghyll boarding school for girls, which was situated near Dickins Way and Ghyll Crescent.

The 2002 article said they were passed to Mr Jupp by his father-in-law, who was employed as the school’s gardener. Mr Jupp also held his wedding reception in the school hall in 1955.

Among the pictures was a fantastic snap of the residents of Bennetts Road enjoying a street party to celebrate the Queen’s coronation.

There were also teachers and children from Clarence Road Infants School as well as a bunch of school leavers from the Oxford Road School, in 1948.

Does anyone recognise any parents, grandparents or even great grandparents in these pictures?