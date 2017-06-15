Nursery has taken tots on sponsored walks for 41 years

There’s nothing quite so likely to annoy a parent than messing with their child’s education.

They have a habit of banding together in a terrifying mass of outrage to hammer home the importance of teaching our children early and well.

Getting ready for one of the walks in the 1980s

And sometimes those big fights lead to little traditions that continue long after the battle is won.

Take Horsham Nursery School, for example. In 1976, mums, dads and staff were told there was not enough money to keep the school going and it would have to close.

This irked them.

So they organised a sponsored walk around Horsham Park to raise funds. It’s a walk that has just been held for the 41st year.

This year's walk

Headteacher Debbie Carter said: “[In 1976] parents were outraged that the nursery was under threat due to county council budget cuts, and a strong parents group emerged putting pressure on the council and raising funds for the nursery to remain open. Thus the Annual Sponsored Walk was born.

“Horsham Nursery School was saved from closure in 1977 and still remains today, in its new home as part of the Children and Family centre on Harwood Road.”

This year’s walk was held on Wednesday May 25 and saw 90 children and their families strolling around the park collecting various goodies from 11 checkpoints.

The event is supported by Horsham District Council and has, for years, been attended by the outgoing chairman of the council.

This year was no exception, with Cllr Christian Mitchell joining the fun.

He said: “It was a delight to meet the children and support their annual sponsored walk. These things aren’t easy to organise and I wish to thank Debbie Carter, headteacher of Horsham Nursery School and all her staff for all their hard work in making the morning a huge success.”

