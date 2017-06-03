Fun run and football made for energetic summer in 2002

Summer 2002 was a busy old time for the people of Henfield, especially those of an energetic nature.

The leisure centre staff organised the 6th annual fun run and half marathon while St Peter’s School hosted a seven-a-side football tournament.

Jean Holder with her grandson Daniel, 15

There were few flat roads for those taking part in the half marathon as the 13-mile course was cross-country and included a stretch of riverbank and a disused railway line.

There was a proper old tussle for the winner’s medal, with Karl Corpez, 36, crossing the finishing line in one hour, 17 minutes and 33 seconds, followed one second later by Andrew Flett, 37, of Collingwood Running Club.

Dave Palmer, 30, took third place in one hour, 17 minutes 47 seconds.

The first woman past the post was Gill O’Connor, 40, of Harriers Running Club, who turned in a time of one hour 27 minutes and 59 seconds.

Denis Muirden, from Henfield

As for the fun run, James Hall, 15, of Horsham Joggers, was the first to complete the two-mile course, in a time of 12 minutes 15 seconds. He was followed by Daniel Holder, 15, also of Horsham Joggers, in 13 minutes 37 seconds.

Daniel’s grandmother, Jean, also took part in the fun run.

Over at St Peter’s, young footballers were showing off skills to rival David Beckahm and Michael Owen.

The tournament saw two teams from Henfield compete against the mighty Upper Beeding Primary School, St Andrew’s School (Steyning), Jolesfield School (Patridge Green), Twineham School, Itchingfield Primary and Holy Trinity (Lower Beeding).

The Henfield half-marathon gets under way in 2002

Jolesfield were declared winners with Upper Beeding securing second place. The trophies and certificates were presented by Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Paul Rogers.

The headteacher at St Peter’s in 2002 was Nick Phillips. He told the County Times: “I was pleased with how it went and the amount of enjoyment I think the children gained from the experience. There was great excitement before the tournament and it was very friendly and lots of parents and other supporters turned out. It was a very positive atmosphere.”

Have any of these young footballers gone on to play professionally?

Paula Standing, from Steyning

Karl Corpex beat Andy Flett by one second

Alice Bradfield, five, was the youngest of the fun runners

Steyning footballers warming up for the seven-a-side contest in 2002

One of the Upper Beeding lads showing off his skills in 2002