Fairytale theme made for fantastic fun day

In 1996, the Ashington fun day was all about fairytales.

These pictures were published on August 9 of that year and show some of the fancy dress ideas thought up by the villagers.

Ashington Players Joy and Roland King with Eric Whitehead at Ashington fun day in 1996 SUS-170823-143931001

They included the children of Hillcrest Drive who dressed as playing cards with Hannah James as the queen and Stephen Kingham as the king.

The Ashington Scout Group recreated the tale of Humpty Dumpty and all the king’s men, while the men of Ashington Autos came as Robin Hood and his Merry Men – with Mark Mason taking the role of Maid Marion.

The team from David Jackson Enterprises also went for a Humpty Dumpty theme, with David himself dressing up as the doomed ‘egg’.

When it came to the sideshows, a Jack Russell called Miff won the dog show, and the Ibstock brick yard team sweated it out against West Chiltington’s Elephant and Castle team to win the tug-of-war.

Ashington fun day 1996 SUS-170823-143920001

It sounds like everyone had a thoroughly good time. Enjoy the pictures!

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

Lynne Perriman, 12, and Hannah James, 14, at Ashington fun day in 1996 SUS-170823-143908001

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Donna Mitchell and Jody Adams, both 12, at Ashington fun day in 1996 SUS-170823-144036001

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.

Simon Adsett, Scott Butcher and Mark Conway at Ashington fun day in 1996 SUS-170823-144025001

Ashington Scout Group at the fun day in 1996 SUS-170823-144013001

Ashington fun day 1996 - Mary Morgan spinning wool SUS-170823-144003001

Ashington fun day 1996 - David Jackson as Humpty Dumpty, with Sandie Farrell and Graham Farrell SUS-170823-143952001

A giant chicken at Ashington fun day in 1996 SUS-170823-143941001