Egg cups and ale for jubilee in 1977

There was a definite party feel about 1977.

Not only had Fleetwood Mac released Rumours – possibly the best album ever made – but The Queen celebrated her silver jubilee.

Members of Rudgwick Tennis Club celebrate the jubilee in 1977

Now, this hadn’t happened since her granddad George V in 1935, so the UK really went to town, with the country awash with red, white and blue bunting.

We all had our jubilee mugs and jubilee coins and June 7 was declared a public holiday. What more could a happy nation want? That’s right – street parties and a yard of ale!

These pictures were all published in the County Times during that jubilee week 40 years ago and show some of the shenanigans that went on.

Take John Wynn, for example. When Pat King, landlord of the Crown at Capel, challenged one and all to drink the health of Her Majesty in two-and-a-half and four yard measures of ale, John stepped up.

John Wynn drinks the health of the Queen at the Crown pub, in Capel

Over at Horsham Hurst Playgroup, there was milk and squash instead of ale, and each tot was presented with an egg cup to help them remember that rather special year.

What are your favourite memories of the jubilee in 1977? If you have any pictures from West Sussex street parties, we’d love to see them.

Horsham Hurst Playgroup

The Read family, Clementine, 8, mum Christine, and Toby, 3, dressed as characters from Alice in Wonderland

