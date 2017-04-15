A wet day in the bright sun

The year was 2002, the month was July – so naturally everyone was a bit worried it would rain on the St Peter’s School fete, in Henfield.

But the weather was in a generous mood and there was sunshine and blue skies all afternoon.

Hurling wet sponges at the headteacher!

That didn’t stop headteacher Nick Phillips from getting a soaking. The brave soul had volunteered to be placed in a pillory – like stocks but you have to stand up to take your punishment – while visitors pelted him with wet sponges.

Funnily enough, there were a lot of children in the queue...

By the end of the day, more than £2,500 had been raised for school funds.

Dancing queens

Tug-o-war