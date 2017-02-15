Major award for Tricia Carroll Designs

Looking after customers across the south of England has won an interior design studio an award.

Tricia Carroll Designs earned a Best of Houzz 2017 ‘badge’ from the online home renovation and design platform after being singled out for praise for its customer service.

The annual award is based on several factors, including the number and quality of client reviews received in 2016.

Tricia Carroll Designs specialises in remodelling and renovating residential properties.

Based in Lindford, near Bordon, Hampshire, it was founded 12 years ago by Tricia Findlay, a member of the British Institute of Interior Design.

“We’re so pleased to award Best of Houzz 2017 to an incredible group of talented and customer-focused professionals, including Tricia Findlay of Tricia Carroll Designs,” said Andrew Small, MD of Houzz UK and Ireland.

“Each of these businesses was singled out for recognition by our community of homeowners and design enthusiasts for helping to turn their home improvement dreams into reality.”