A Horsham mum talks to Charlotte Harding about the benefits of baby massage.

As a parent, be it your first child or your third, you can sometimes find it hard fitting in classes.

It is for this reason that mum of two Alexia Rowley decided to create an online baby massage course through her website Roots & Wings Parenting.

“I wanted to do something as I realise it can be hard for parents to go to classes that fit in with you and your baby,” she reveals.

“You either can’t get out of the house in time or when you do get there your baby may need changing or feeding so you spend most of the hour outside.

“I understand the social benefits of going to a class but sometimes people can’t fit it in, so I wanted to offer the flexibility for them to do so at home.”

The course is £25 and consists of six videos consisting of massages for the legs, arms, face, back and chest and tummy, as well as printouts.

Alexia first learnt about baby massage when she was pregnant with her daughter just over three years ago.

“I knew it was something I wanted to do to feel that closeness and connection to her,” she explains.

“I trained and started to do it pretty much from when she was born.”

Devising her own strokes for her videos she has taken bits from what she learnt on the course as well as what she has found has worked with her own children.

Baby massage has a number of benefits including providing a time and space for you to bond with your baby, it can alleviate trapped wind or constipation, may ease congestion, can alleviate some of the symptoms or discomfort attached to colic and can help your baby with cognitive development through singing and loving touch.

“I have also incorporated my own rhyming songs for each massage for parents to sing,” she says, “as there is research which shows that if a baby is exposed to songs it can help with their learning and development as they get older.

“The key with it as well is giving the baby cues so they are aware of what is going to happen, before we start every massage we show the baby our hands and sing a little rhyme asking if they are happy to be massaged as you need the baby’s permission.

“You then read your own baby’s body language to see if they want it or not. You should never massage a sleeping or crying baby they need to be engaged in it as well.”

Each of the massages is about 10 minutes long with a full body taking about 30 minutes as Alexia says it can be quite tiring for baby so you don’t want to do too much.

Living in Horsham Alexia also does face to face sessions with many of those coming through word of mouth recommendations or people having done her online course and wanting some advice.

“There is the Facebook page or people can email me if they need any help,” she advises.

The name for the site was inspired by a poem that Alexia loves, the moral ‘give them roots to cling to and wings to fly’.

Baby massage does not just benefit your baby but can also impact on your own well being.

This includes an opportunity to engage and connect with your baby apart from the daily feeding, changing and nap times, massage also releases the ‘love’ hormone oxytocin as well as increasing dopamine and serotonin while decreasing cortisol levels in you both. It can also help mothers who may be suffering from low mood or post natal depression as it gives you time to bond in a gentle and private way.

In a very hectic world it can be hard to catch a breath and you may feel guilty about taking ‘me time’ but if that quiet and relaxing time includes being with your baby without having to leave the comfort of your own home it surely is the best of both worlds.

On the website there is also the option to buy the course as a gift as well as loads of other information parents may find useful.

For more information, visit www.rootsandwingsparenting.comor {http://www.facebook.com/rootsandwingsparenting |‘like’ on Facebook|}.

This first featured in the May edition of etc Magazine pick up your copy now.